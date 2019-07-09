Team USA Taking Its Victory Lap: Parade, ESPYs, ‘Kimmel’ Next

The U.S. women’s national soccer team, fresh off winning their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday, are quickly filing up their calendars now that they’ve returned from France.

On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel said that stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan will be guests on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.

Rapinoe, who won the tournament’s Golden Ball trophy as the tournament’s top player, made news early on in the tournament after her comments about not planning to accept an invite to Donald Trump’s White House got Trump’s attention. (So far, no official 1600 Penn invite yet for the team.)

Before Kimmel though for Team USA is a ticker-tape victory parade Wednesday along New York City’s Canyon of Heroes on Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall, with a ceremony celebrating the champions to take place at the conclusion. The parade starts at 9:30 AM ET.

After that it’s a quick flight to Los Angeles, where the team is attending tomorrow night’s ESPY Awards, which will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 PM ET (8 PM PT tape delay) from the Microsoft Theater. Tracy Morgan is host.

The U.S. team’s 2-0 victory over the Netherlands on Sunday in Lyon gave them back-to-back titles and drew 14.3 million viewers on Fox, up 22% over the 2018 men’s World Cup final between France and Croatia.

Team USA on Tuesday also unwrapped plans for a five-game “victory tour” that kicks off August 3 at the Rose Bowl against the Republic of Ireland (7 PM PT, ESPN2). Four more games (opponents and venues TBD) are set for August 29, September 3, October 3 and October 6.