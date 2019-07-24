New Streaming Platform UrbanFlix To Showcase Inclusive, Multicultural Programming

EXCLUSIVE: The term “urban” has certain connotations in Hollywood and, in the past, has been thrown around carelessly. The new streaming platform UrbanFlix is looking to change all that and redefine the term “urban” by delivering a fresh slate of scripted and unscripted original programming, as well as a wide array of high caliber multicultural content.

Looking to launch in late 2019, the streaming platform was founded by Chairman Herb Kimble and is dedicated to “diversity and inclusion with an edge” that reflects the real world. Kevin Griffo will serve as UrbanflixTV CEO.

“UrbanFlix is committed to original stories that make us think, laugh and cry, tapping into the universal human emotions that touch all of us. We believe in creating content not just for some of us, but for all of us,” said Kimble.

Their slate will include and genre-bending content as well as full-length features, short form stories, musical projects, stage plays, VR, stand-up comedy specials, and documentaries. They are looking to redefine the term “urban” by revealing stories that break barriers and foster pride for people of all races, cultures, beliefs, and sexual orientations. In addition, UrbanFlix has plans to introduce a BREAKOUT! Program which will provide young aspiring creatives a platform to test their limits by producing their own compelling short-form stories.

This is not the first time the idea for inclusive streaming services has been put in the forefront — but UrbanFlix will be the first service that is looking to have an all-encompassing slate of programming that caters to multiple diverse communities. UrbanFlix follows the path of streaming services such as Revry, the first digital streaming dedicated to LGBTQ content as well as Brown Sugar, a streaming service that includes the largest collection of classic black cinema.

In June, BET and Tyler Perry announced that they were going to launch the streaming service BET+ later this fall. It will feature more than 1,000 hours of programming, including titles from Perry’s repretoire as well as new originals, existing series, movies and specials from BET.

In addition, Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group launched PANTAYA, the first Spanish-language streaming service dedicated to premium content for the Hispanic and Latinx community in the U.S.