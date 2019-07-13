Click to Skip Ad
Universal Studios Hollywood Opens ‘Jurassic World’ Ride To The Public

Universal Studios Hollywood has some dino-mite news for park-goers – the Jurassic World: The Ride attraction is now open to the public.

The ride has been open to friends and family of Universal employees over the last few weeks. Now, the soft opening is over and the gates are open for everyone.

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong are reprising their roles as Owen, Claire and Dr. Henry Wu in the ride. The Mosasaur is also on board for an appearance in a massive tank, as is the Indominous Rex.

The new attraction replaces the old Jurassic World ride, which ended a 22-year run as one of the park’s earliest thrill rides last September.

A sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise is scheduled for 2021.

 

