Unite For Strength Names SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris’ Running Mates In Upcoming Election

Unite for Strength, the ruling party of SAG-AFTRA, announced its slate of candidates today in the union’s upcoming elections.

Michelle Hurd, currently serving on the national board, will be running for president of the Los Angeles local; Clyde Kusatsu and Ellen Crawford will be running for vice president slots. Kusatsu is currently the national vice president from LA, and Crawford is a national board member. As previously reported, Camryn Manheim will be running for national secretary-treasurer as president Gabrielle Carteris’ running mate.

Two candidates are challenging Carteris for president: Jane Austin, currently the guild’s national secretary-treasurer who’s running for president as an independent, and Matthew Modine, who is running at the top of the ticket for Membership First. His slate has yet to be announced.

In New York, Rebecca Damon, national executive vice president and New York president, is running for re-election as New York president. National board member Maureen Donnelly, NY vice president Jim Kerr, national board member Ezra Knight and New York national vice president Liz Zazzi are seeking re-election as New York vice presidents. They’re running on Unite for Strength’s sister slate USAN.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my fellow Unite for Strength and USAN candidates,” Gabrielle Carteris said. “This remarkable group of both veteran and new leaders boasts some of the finest minds in our union. I personally know that they are of diverse backgrounds and passionate about moving our union forward in a manner that best protects our members as technological advancements impact our contracts and work. Our national coalition understands that we must fight for fair wages, improved safety and increased residuals.”

“I’ve been around the block enough times to know a winning strategy when I see it,” Manheim said. “And Unite for Strength / USAN is on the right track. This is not the time to go soft on our dealings with big media, or to send the message that our union is divided. We need to move forward, not backward. The good old days are not here again. These are radically different days, in terms of technology and media consolidation. We need to embrace the future. It is ours.”

“Our industry has seen a seismic shift,” Hurd said. “Gone are the days when predators target our members with impunity. I am proud to serve with Gabrielle Carteris and the SAG-AFTRA leaders who are tackling this problem head on. As your Los Angeles president, I will work closely with our elected, staff and community leaders to build on recent victories to end the scourge of sexual harassment and foster mutual respect and true equality. Unite for Strength and USAN leaders are passionate about protecting our members, especially those who are most vulnerable. #TimesUp.”

“Make no mistake,” Damon said. “The industry we work in is at a crossroads and we need leaders with innovative solutions and a dose of common sense. As evolving technologies offer new opportunities, the battle we must win is true control over our very images and voices. 21st Century performers will need both contractual and legislative protections, and these USAN and UFS candidates are in the fight. I stand with them.”

Here are their full slates:

UFS LOS ANGELES NATIONAL BOARD CANDIDATES

Bobbie Bates

Gabrielle Carteris

Tom Choi

Chantal Cousineau

Ellen Crawford

Michael Cudlitz

Hal Eisner

Patrick Fabian

Kate Flannery

Spencer Garrett

Adam Goldberg

Clyde Kusatsu

Camryn Manheim

Dan Navarro

Marisol Nichols

Yvette Nicole Brown

Woody Schultz

Stacey Travis

Lisa Vidal

UFS LOS ANGELES LOCAL BOARD CANDIDATES

Rob Archer

Michelle C Bonilla

Ivar Brogger

Joi Carr

Gabrielle Carteris

Natalia Castellanos

William Charlton

Parvesh Cheena

Tom Choi

Chantal Cousineau

Tiffany Yvonne Cox

Ellen Crawford

Michael Cudlitz

Jay Disney

Patrick Fabian

Fred Fein

Kate Flannery

Spencer Garrett

Giselle Gilbert

David Goryl

Michelle Hurd

Clyde Kusatsu

Jen Levin

Kate Linder

Elaine Loh

Marisol Nichols

Jenny O’Hara

Lee Purcell

Jasper Randall

Dileep Rao

Woody Schultz

Shea Scullin

Fletcher Sheridan

Alan Starzinski

Iqbal Theba

Danielle Towne

Stacey Travis

Toni Trucks

Armand Vasquez

Lisa Vidal

David Villar

Katie Von Till

Katie Wallack

Ben Whitehair

Vivicca Whitsett

USAN NEW YORK NATIONAL BOARD CANDIDATES

Nitasha Brambree

Rebecca Damon

Traci Godfrey

Stephen Henderson

Phoebe Jonas

Elaine LeGaro

Cheri Preston

John Rothman

Jeff Spurgeon

Liz Zazzi

USAN NEW YORK LOCAL BOARD CANDIDATES

Marc Baron

Evan Bass

Avis Boone

Christine Bruno

Rebecca Damon

Nick Fondulis

Janette Gautier

Traci Godfrey

Ed Heavey

Anita Hollander

Lillian Isabella

Phoebe Jonas

Verania Kenton

Jim Kerr

Gerald M. Kline

Ezra Knight

Elaine LeGaro

Samantha MacIvor

Adrian Martinez

Joseph Melendez

Vanessa Morales

Jack Mulcahy

Janice Pendarvis

Jay Potter

Linda Powell

Cheri Preston

Kevin Scullin

Sarah Seeds

Leslie Shreve

Jeff Spurgeon

Jamal Story

David Ushery

Rick Zahn

Liz Zazzi