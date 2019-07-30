LeBron James And Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted Teams With Drake To Expand To Canada

Uninterrupted, the athlete-focused entertainment brand created by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, is expanding outside the U.S. for the first time, teaming with Grammy-winning rapper, uber-sports fan and Toronto native Drake to launch Uninterrupted Canada.

The new venture will be led by CEO Scott Moore, most recently president of Rogers Media’s Sportsnet, and chief content officer Vinay Virmani, who will oversee creative operations and the development of the platform’s athlete-driven storytelling, content, events and merchandise.

Uninterrupted Canada has already signed an exclusive first-look deal with Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka, which will include a fashion project. Also on the slate is motivational series Height Doesn’t Have Heart with All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman, recently traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the New York Mets. Uninterrupted Canada will also distribute content from Uninterrupted in the U.S.

Among Uninterrupted’s U.S.-based programming is HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, a hybrid talk show featuring sports stars discussing sports, music, world events and business. Drake appeared on Season 1 of the series.

“When we started Uninterrupted, it was to give athletes a platform where we could share our stories and connect with our fans in a way we never had before. And to show what we are passionate about beyond the sports we play. It’s exciting to see that idea now leading a whole new era of athletes around the world feeling empowered to do more and be more,” James said Tuesday. “Expanding into Canada with some incredible partners puts Uninterrupted on a global scale and creates new opportunities for even more athletes and fans to be a part of what we’re building.”

Said Carter: “As we’ve continued to grow into new markets and new sports, Uninterrupted has become synonymous with empowerment among athletes and the audience who understand the cultural movement we are creating. We’re excited to bring that to Canada and to work with the new team to grow this business internationally.”

Said Drake: “Uninterrupted has been an incredible platform for athletes to tell their stories and connect with fans. I’m honoured to partner with LeBron to bring Uninterrupted to Canada, a country that continuously supports innovation and creativity.”