Euro Sales Exec Daniela Elstner Appointed Managing Director Of French Cinema Promotion Body UniFrance

European sales veteran Daniela Elstner, head of Paris-based sales company Doc & Film international, has been appointed as the new managing director of French cinema promotion organization UniFrance.

Elstner replaces Isabelle Giordano who is leaving at the end of July after six years. Her selection was approved unanimously by the organization’s executive committee. She is expected to step down from Doc & Film.

Meanwhile, UniFrance president Serge Toubiana has been unanimously re-elected for another two year term.

UniFrance plays an important role for French industry, especially at major festivals and markets. The organization oversees a number of events promoting French films and talent including Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in Paris; the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in New York, which is organized in tandem with the Film Society of Lincoln Center; and the French Film Festival in Yokohama, Japan.

Respected exec Elstner has been MD at doc specialist Doc & Film for more than a decade overseeing sales on movies including Berlinale Golden Bear winners Fire At Sea and Touch Me Not. The German-born exec has played a key role in shaping European industry response to sexual harassment in the biz and has previously spoken out about her own experience of being attacked.