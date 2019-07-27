Amazon is to launch its rotoscope animation series Undone on September 13 and has dropped a new trailer.

The SVOD service will launch the series, which takes inspiration from Philip K. Dick and Pink Floyd, in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, The first two episodes of the Amazon Original series got a big-screen audience at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas.

The series is the work of Kate Purdy & Raphael Bob-Waksberg (BoJack Horseman) and it follows the cosmic journey of a young woman who treks across time, space, and beyond to solve the mystery of her father’s death. Undone is produced by Amazon Studios and Tornante Productions.

Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar of Alita: Battle Angel) takes her mundane life one day at a time until a near fatal accident induces visions of her late-father, Jacob. Through these persistent visions he urges her to tap into a mysterious ability that allows her to travel through space and time with the hopes of preventing his untimely death. This quest challenges Alma’s relationships and brings into question her mental wellbeing with those closest to her.

Related Story 'Lore' & 'Forever' Cancelled By Amazon - TCA

Undone is the first episodic television project to use rotoscoping animation, which has visual rhythms that are far removed from the mainstream CG aesthetic that dominates and largely defines contemporary Hollywood’s approach to animation. The best-known product of the rotoscoping approach to date is A Scanner Darkly, the 2006 film based on the writings of Philip K. Dick.

Amsterdam-based animation studio Submarine brought a team of painters and artists from across Europe to to bring multi-media elements to the screen visuals, among them vivid backgrounds achieved by oil paintings on canvas.

The meticulous tasks were done under the direction of Hisko Hulsing (Montage of Heck) with rotoscope by the veteran team behind A Scanner Darkly : Austin-based Minnow Mountain (Tower) led by co-producer Craig Staggs.