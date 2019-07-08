UCP Taps Scott Nemes To Oversee Development & Current; Garrett Kemble Upped To Head Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran television executive Scott Nemes has been hired as EVP Development and Current Programming at UCP, where he will oversee all programming for the NBCUniversal-owned studio. His new role reunites him with Dawn Olmstead, President, UCP and Wilshire Studios, to whom he reports, and with whom he worked when he ran the film division of Olmstead’s Adelstein/Parouse Productions. Additionally, UCP veteran Garrett Kemble has been promoted to SVP Head of Development, reporting into Nemes. The moves follow the April departure of SVP of Development Elise Henderson who became President of TV at MRC.

Nemes most recently headed the television arm of Brad Weston’s Makeready, where he oversaw all aspects of television for the startup studio. He sold a number of projects to cable networks and streaming platforms and recently completed production on Hombre pilot for Showtime and executive produced Snapchat’s first scripted series Class Of Lies.

Related Story 'Brave New World': Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan & Nina Sosanya Added To USA Network Drama

Prior to Makeready, Nemes served as SVP at Cinemax, where he helped launch the rebrand of HBO’S sister network. He oversaw such primetime series as Strike Back, Banshee, The Knick, Outcast, Quarry, and Warrior.

While at Adelstein/Parouse, Neme also served as executive producer on Dimension’s Black Christmas, and producer on The Experiment, and Focus Features’ Hanna. Nemes is currently serving as executive producer for Amazon’s series adaptation of Hanna.

Earlier in his career, Nemes was SVP of Production and Development for The Film Department, a film financing/production company, and VP of Development at Immortal Entertainment where he worked on such films as Kiss of the Dragon and Life without Dick. Nemes first got his taste in film development working with Penny Marshall on the development of films such as Cinderella Man, Bewitched and HBO’s Live from Baghdad.

Kemble has been with UCP for 11 years. During his tenure, he has been key in curating some of the studio’s breakout series including USA Network’s Mr. Robot, Amazon’s Homecoming, Hulu’s The Act, and Bravo’s Dirty John. Kemble’s current projects, USA Network’s Briarpatch, from Andy Greenwald and starring Rosario Dawson and Kim Dickens, and Dare Me, based on Megan Abbott’s YA novel, are in production.

UCP’s series portfolio also includes Hulu’s The Act, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and USA’s The Sinner. The studio recently closed a mega overall deal re-up with Sam Esmail as well as new pacts with Emmy Rossum; producer/director team Steven Piet and Erik Crary; Kathleen Robertson; and Eli Horowitz and Micha Bloomberg. UCP also has deals with Nick Antosca, Charlize Theron’s Denver & Delilah, and John Carpenter.