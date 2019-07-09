Tyrese Gibson To Produce & Star In ‘The Inside Game’ Thriller

Fast & Furious 9 actor and R&B crooner Tyrese Gibson is set to star in The Inside Game, a dramatic action thriller that he co-wrote with Ryan Jackson. Gibson will also produce the project under his Voltron Pictures along with Wonderfilm Media.

Set in the lurid world of blackmail and extortion, the film follows Jamal Smith (Gibson), a Miami police officer suspended for excessive force and his penchant for not doing things by the book. When he returns home to the urban streets of Atlanta, he finds himself thrown into a dark underworld of high stakes blackmail and extortion that has ensnared his brother, a pro football star.

Gibson and Wonderfilm’s Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon are the producers, while Dan Grodnik will serve as executive producer on behalf of Wonderfilm. The film is currently looking to attach a director as production is slated to commence this November.

Wonderfilm’s UK-based sister company, Wonderfilm Global, fully financed the project and will launch worldwide sales at TIFF.

Gibson, known for R&B hits like “Sweet Lady”, “How You Gonna Act Like That”, and “Signs of Love Makin'”, made a name for himself in the film space since his breakout role in John Singleton’s Baby Boy. He has starred in the Fast and the Furious films as well as the Transformers series and up next has, in addition to Fast & Furious 9, Morbius, the Marvel film from Sony, Black and Blue, a cop thriller also from Sony, and is set to play Teddy Pendergrass in a biopic set up at WB.

Gibson is repped by APA, Isabella Castro of Voltron Management LLC, and John Tishbi at Pearlman & Tishbi, LLP.