Police, LA Angels Blast Santa Monica Observer Report That Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Died Of Opioid Abuse

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) bows this head during a moment of silence for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, before the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Atlanta. Skaggs died Monday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A report in the Santa Monica Observer that indicated Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs may have overdosed on opioids has been blasted by the team and Texas police.

The Santa Monica Observer reported that Skaggs, 27, who unexpectedly died Monday in a Texas hotel room, may have gone the same route as rocker Tom Petty, getting opioid prescriptions from multiple doctors who were unaware of each other’s treatments. The Observer article has since been scrubbed of that information and indicated that the article “makes it clear the author is speculating.”

Police in Texas said there is no information at this stage suggesting an overdose or suicide in the death. Skaggs was found dead in his room at the Hilton Southlake hotel before his team was scheduled to play the Texas Rangers. The Monday night game was postponed.

Earlier today, Angels spokeswoman Marie Garvey said the Santa Monica Observer story “is categorically incorrect. The cause of death is still under investigation. This sort of reckless reporting from Tyler’s hometown paper is disappointing and harmful.”

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, but toxicology and other tests will take up to 90 days to be released and a cause of death determined.

The Angels are playing the Rangers tonight and Thursday before returning to Los Angeles.