Tyler Skaggs Memory Honored With No-Hitter By LA Angels In First Home Game Since His Death

Members of the Los Angeles Angels place their jerseys with No. 45 in honor of pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the mound after a combined no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game Friday, July 12, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 13-0. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Angels were truly in Anaheim on Friday night. The Los Angeles Angels turned tragedy into triumph in their first home game since teammate Tyler Skaggs’s July 1 death, pitching a combined no-hitter on a night filled with memories of the 27-year-old pitcher.

Two pitchers, Taylor Cole and Felix Pena, held the Seattle Mariners hitless in a 13-0 win. That number of runs came the day before July 13, Skaggs’s birthday, topping an unforgettable night.

Skaggs was found dead in a Texas hotel room on July 1. No cause of death has been determined, but police have ruled out suicide and foul play. Toxicology tests and autopsy results are pending.

On Friday night, every Angels teammate bore Skaggs’s name and 45 number, and his mother, Debbie, threw out the first pitch – a strike from the accomplished softball coach.

The Angels were led by star Mike Trout’s six runs-batted-in. Cole worked two perfect innings as the game’s opening pitcher, while Pena came on to finish the night, allowing just one walk in the fifth inning to mar perfection. The Angels scored seven runs in the first inning and cruised from there.

“What an incredible night it was,” Trout said to ESPN’s SportsCenter. “To be able to go out there for the whole team, the whole organization to honor him. Wearing Skaggs 45 on the back, to see his mom throw out the first pitch, see Carli, his wife, see his family, just to be out there to honor him. And then the game — just speechless.”

After the game’s final out, all of the Angels took off their jerseys with Skaggs’s name and number and left them on the pitching mound, which had the No. 45 painted on the ground nearby. A picture of Skaggs was also included on the center-field wall and a video montage was provided on the scoreboard.