Tyler Skaggs Memory Honored With No-Hitter By LA Angels In First Home Game Since His Death

The Angels were truly in Anaheim on Friday night. The Los Angeles Angels turned tragedy into triumph in their first home game since teammate Tyler Skaggs’s July 1 death, pitching a combined no-hitter on a night filled with memories of the 27-year-old pitcher.
Two pitchers, Taylor Cole and Felix Pena, held the Seattle Mariners hitless in a 13-0 win. That number of runs came the day before July 13, Skaggs’s birthday, topping an unforgettable night.
Skaggs was found dead in a Texas hotel room on July 1. No cause of death has been determined, but police have ruled out suicide and foul play. Toxicology tests and autopsy results are pending.
On Friday night, every Angels teammate bore Skaggs’s name and 45 number, and his mother, Debbie, threw out the first pitch – a strike from the accomplished softball coach.
The Angels were led by star Mike Trout’s six runs-batted-in. Cole worked two perfect innings as the game’s opening pitcher, while Pena came on to finish the night, allowing just one walk in the fifth inning to mar perfection. The Angels scored seven runs in the first inning and cruised from there.
After the game’s final out, all of the Angels took off their jerseys with Skaggs’s name and number and left them on the pitching mound, which had the No. 45 painted on the ground nearby. A picture of Skaggs was also included on the center-field wall and a video montage was provided on the scoreboard.
