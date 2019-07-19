Tyler Hoechlin & Brandon Routh To Suit Up As Superman For Arrowverse Crossover On the CW

EXCLUSIVE: Last year, the CW’s Arrowverse annual crossover event introduced Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose. This time, the producers of the DC franchise on the CW are planning a big stunt involving one of DC’s most recognizable superheroes, Superman. Two actors who have played the Man of Steel, Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh, will both portray him in different time frames. The news is expected to be revealed at Comic-Con.

Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom Dean Buscher/The CW

Both Hoechlin and Routh are already members of the Arrowverse — Hoechlin recurs as Superman on Supergirl, while Routh plays Ray Palmer/The Atom on DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, a character he first introduced on Arrow.

Routh, who played Superman in the 2006 Bryan Singer-directed feature Superman Returns, will portray both Clark Kent and his Legends Of Tomorrow character. And as Superman, both he and Hoechlin will suit up, putting on the iconic cape.

Related Story 'Nancy Drew' EPs Talk Diverse Take On Classic Novels; New Series Explores Teen Sleuth's "Darkness" - Comic-Con

It is not clear yet in which episodes of the crossover Superman will be played by Hoechlin and in which he will be portrayed by Routh.

Titled “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the upcoming mega-crossover will unite the entire Arrowverse series franchise – Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman – in a five-episode epic that will span two quarters, with three episodes airing in December and the two concluding installments debuting in January.

The season finales of Arrow and The Flash provided some clues for the upcoming crossover which shares its name with the landmark 12-issue DC Comics series that was published in the 1980s and essentially reset the DC mythology by scuttling decades worth of characters and dense thicket of a canon built haphazardly by the month by hundreds of writers over decades.

Hoechlin, who also stars opposite Katee Sackhoff in the upcoming Netflix series Another Life, is repped by UTA. His attorney is at Morris Yorn. Routh is repped by Main Title, UTA and Goodman, Schenkman & Brecheen.