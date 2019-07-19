Two More ‘Halloween’ Movies Coming In 2020 And 2021, Universal Says

Universal confirmed that David Gordon Green and Danny McBride’s successful reincarnation of John Carpenter’s Halloween franchise is indeed returning — with not one but two new films.

The studio said Friday that Halloween Kills will bow on October 16, 2020, and Halloween Ends, is set for October 15, 2021. Watch the video announcement below.

The continuation of the rebooted franchise featuring original star Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, her nemesis Michael Myers and the return of Carpenter in a key role had been tipped previously — a no-brainer after last year’s Green-direct pic directed became the highest-grossing installment in the horror franchise at $255.5 million worldwide.

Trancas International Films, Miramax and Blumhouse Productions return as producers, with Green and McBride set to write both new installments (the first along with Scott Teems and the second with Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier), all based on characters created by Carpenter and Debra Hill for the 1978 original.

Green will direct both sequels, in between likely helming a pic about Cambridge Analytica mastermind Christopher Wylie that is set up at the Russo brothers’ AGBO Studios based on a script by Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely. (That pic is being eyed for a 2020 start date.)

Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block will return as producers on both Halloween sequels. Carpenter, Curtis, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, McBride, Green and Ryan Freimann are executive producers. Ryan Turek is overseeing for Blumhouse.

Universal had bookmarked the release dates previously under the Untitled Blumhouse Productions Projects moniker.