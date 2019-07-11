Twitter Goes Down Again In Widespread Outage

is experiencing a broad outages of its services, it confirmed Thursday. The cause of the disruption is unclear.

The side DownDetector reported the issues began just before 3 PM ET impacting its website and Android and iPad apps. Most queries on the social media platform are resulting in an error page for users worldwide.

“We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter,” the company said on its official status page. “We will keep you updated on what’s happening.”

It’s the second notable outage for Twitter this month. The platform experienced temporary outages relating to DM delivery and notifications on July 3, the same day Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users saw those services down for most of the day.

Todaay’s outage comes the same day President Donald Trump is hosting a Social Media Summit at the White House that does not include the biggest social media networks — including Twitter. The gathering is mostly of conservative influencers Trump follows who have complained that they are consistently marginalized on the major platforms.

Twitter recently announced that disclaimers would be attached to tweets from world leaders that violate the site’s community standards rules. More recently, a New York appellate court upheld an earlier decision that Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking Twitter users.