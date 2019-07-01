Lionsgate Set To Open China Theme Park With Attractions Based On ‘Hunger Games’ & ‘Twilight’ Franchises

Lionsgate’s first Asian theme park, Lionsgate Entertainment World, is set to open in China on the last day of this month.

The movie-themed ‘vertical theme park’ located in Hengqin, Zhuhai, in the so-called Greater Bay Area, will span 22,000sqm of indoor space and will feature 25 attractions including six based on Lionsgate franchises: The Hunger Games, Twilight, the Divergent series, Now You See Me, Gods Of Egypt, and Escape Plan.

Twilight and The Hunger Games will feature via simulators while Gods of Egypt will be the subject of a purpose-built indoor ‘VR roller-coaster’. The park will also feature shopping opportunities and restaurants.

Backed by the Hong Kong Lai Sun Group, a sister company to film group Media Asia, the park is one hour from Hong Kong. It will be managed by Village Roadshow Theme Parks, part of the Village Roadshow Group, whose Oz parks include Warner Bros. Movie World.

“From escaping the Capitol, to braving the mental and physical challenges of Dauntless, to taking on a newborn vampire army with Jacob and the Wolf Pack, we can’t wait for fans to step into the worlds of their favorite films to create their own authentic adventures,” said Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate’s SVP, Global Live and Location Based Entertainment.

“We are proud to bring this iconic attraction to life at Hengqin, Zhuhai. Lionsgate Entertainment World aims to become a multifaceted destination by engaging guests through story-telling and cutting edge technology,” added Selena Magill, General Manager of Lionsgate Entertainment World. “We expect guests in China and all around the world to enjoy sensational experiences here that they won’t soon forget.”