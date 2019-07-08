‘What Just Happened??!’ Slips, ‘Big Brother’ Tops Sunday Ratings; ABC Wins Night

Fox’s new comedy talk show What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage slipped a tenth on Sunday night from last week’s premiere, landing with a 0.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 640,000 viewers. Meanwhile, CBS came out on top again ratingswise in broadcast primetime with the latest episode of Big Brother. The reality series held steady with last week with a night-leading 1.0 rating and 4.40 million viewers.

The evening was peppered with reruns across the major networks. CBS’ ratings didn’t move much from last week as Big Brother led into Instinct (0.3, 3.38M) and The Good Fight (0.2, 2.86M). At 7 PM, the network’s repeat 60 Minutes was the night’s most watched program.

On ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (0.9, 5.24M) ticked up a tenth from last week, topping viewers rankings in the 8 PM hour, as did $100,000 Pyramid (0.8, 4.84M). To Tell the Truth (0.7, 3.72M) rounded out ABC’s game show trio holding steady, giving ABC the overall win Sunday in both metrics.

On the CW, a fresh Burden of Truth (0.1, 490K) remained even with a week ago.