Turner Ad Sales Veteran Donna Speciale Exits Amid WarnerMedia Restructuring

As the top-to-bottom reset continues at WarnerMedia in the AT&T era, Donna Speciale is the latest high-ranking executive leaving the company, an insider has confirmed to Deadline.

A key lieutenant to David Levy, who himself departed as head of Turner earlier this year after Jeff Zucker gained control of Turner as well as CNN, Speciale had been at the company since 2012. She was promoted to head of sales at Turner and then all of WarnerMedia. In May, she appeared at the company’s upfront pitch to advertisers at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

WarnerMedia did not offer any initial comment on Speciale’s departure, which was first reported by The Information.

The company’s ambitious bet on direct-to-consumer streaming, dubbed HBO Max, will have an ad-supported version rolling out along with a subscription one. The company has not offered any details about pricing, distribution or ad-load plans for the AVOD offering.

Speciale, along with other sell-side executives like NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, blazed a trail as a female executive in a male-dominated sector. Before Turner, Speciale had a long run on the agency side, most recently at MediaVest.

With the full backing of Levy, who rose through the sales ranks at Turner, Speciale spearheaded several innovative initiatives while at Turner, including OpenAP, the data-sharing coalition started in 2017 by Viacom, Fox and Turner. The notion of rival companies drawing from a common pool of sales intelligence went against the grain, but the  When AT&T’s $81 billion acquisition of Time Warner finally escaped legal challenge by the government in February of this year, the parent company’s newly minted Xandr ad unit gained a more prominent role in the company. WarnerMedia formally withdrew from OpenAP in April. NBCUniversal and Univision are now part of OpenAP, along with Fox and Viacom.

