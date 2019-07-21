Comic-Con’s Hall H pivoted from the big screen to the upcoming streaming service Disney+ with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. The two took the stage with the Captain America shield.

“I’d like to explore the Falcon as a character — what kind of man is this man?” joked Stan about working with Mackie.

“I want to see what makes him tick — how much tickin’ can that clock do,” Mackie responded.

The panel was interrupted with a video of Daniel Bruhl invading the panel as Baron Zemo, who was first seen in Captain America: Civil War. After saying his piece, he donned the famous Baron Zemo mask which was met with applause.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series will air on Disney+ and take place in Year One of the MCU.