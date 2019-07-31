Trump Boasts “I Made A Lot Of Money For NBC With ‘The Apprentice'” As He Rips NBC, CNN, Fox News

President Donald Trump sat down with C-SPAN for a wide-ranging interview that touched on everything from accusations that he’s a racist to his disdain for certain media outlets.

After being asked about his near non-stop tweeting, Trump said he uses the platform to communicate directly with the public and to respond to the “dishonest” news media.

“If I got fair coverage, I wouldn’t even have to tweet,” he told C-SPAN host Steve Scully. “It’s my only form of defense.”

Trump criticized CNN, then ripped NBC, which aired The Apprentice.

“CNN is 100 percent negative,” he said. “NBC is negative. I made a lot of money for NBC with The Apprentice. It was a tremendous success at a time when they didn’t have any successes. But they forgot about that very quickly. And they wanted to extend me. … I wanted to run for president. I think I’ve done a great job.”

He complained about Fox News and singled out chief White House correspondent John Roberts for covering a protester at a presidential speech earlier today in Williamsburg, VA.

“I just thought it was so terrible, and it was on Fox with John Roberts,” Trump said. “He talked about the protester for almost an entire segment of that. And I said isn’t that a shame. One guy stands up, not an impressive person, he stood up and he got all of this, he took the whole thing away. One person.”

Roberts later responded to the president’s criticism.

“We showed the protest, and you can see here the president had to stop while he was escorted out, at our 1:00 hour. As the president returned to the White House in the past hour, he took issue with the fact that we highlighted that protest,“ Roberts said while appearing on Shepard Smith’s show.

As for Trump’s widely criticized tweets about Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland) and the city of Baltimore, Trump fired back at critics and insisted he’s the “least racist person” in the world.

“I think the word has really gone down a long way because everybody’s called a racist now,” Trump said. “The word is so overused. It’s such a disgrace. And I can tell you, I’m the least racist person there is in the world, as far as I’m concerned.”