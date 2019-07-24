Trump Rips Fox News For “Softball Questions” To Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell

President Trump was fired up about Fox News Tuesday night, and not in a good way.

The president took a swipe at Fox anchor Martha MacCallum over her “endless softball questions” for ex-Democratic presidential candidate and Rep. Eric Swalwell. MacCallum interviewed the California Congressman — who’s a member of the House Intelligence Committee — about former special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming testimony before the committee.

In a pair of tweets, Trump bashed both MacCallum and Swalwell.

“Just watched Rep. Eric Swalwell be asked endless softball questions by @marthamaccallum on @FoxNews about the phony Witch Hunt,” Trump tweeted. “He was just forced out of the Democrat Presidential Primary because he polled at ZERO. Fox sure ain’t what it used to be. Too bad!”

Swalwell bowed out of the 2020 race earlier this month after his campaign failed to gain traction.

Despite his anger with MacCallum, Trump pointed out that he could count on Fox personality Sean Hannity, and even plugged his show.

“Oh well, we still have the great @seanhannity who I hear has a really strong show tonight. 9:00 P.M.,” he tweeted.