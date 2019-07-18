President Trump Continues Attack On ‘The Squad’ At Greenville, NC Rally

President Donald Trump isn’t going to let the outrage about his “go back” tweets stop him from continuing his attack on The Squad.

Speaking at a rally in Greenville, NC tonight, Trump once again attacked the four Congresswomen of the Squad (a name they gave themselves), slamming Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who Trump referred to as “Cortez,” because “I don’t have time to go with three different names.”

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that the four should “go back” to their countries and fix the problems there, then return to the US and show how it’s done. Of the four, only Omar is foreign-born, but became a naturalized US citizen. The rest were born in the US. The remarks were widely condemned for its racist overtones.

The crowd at a packed Minges Coliseum in Greenville chanted “Send her back!” when Trump castigated Omar. The president said the four representatives “fuel the rise of a dangerous, violent hard left.”

“That’s why I said, hey, if they don’t like it, let them leave,” he said. “They don’t love our country. I think in some cases, they hate our country” and characterized them as “so angry.”

The rally was clearly focused on Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign. He characterized the Democrats as a party that has “never been further outside the mainstream.” He also took the time to attack Sen. Bernie Sanders, taunting, “Hey, Bernie, you missed your time.” He called Sanders speeches “ranting and raving like a lunatic,” and said, “It’s a sad situation. I think they’re all sad, when you get right down to it.”

He characterized Democrats as “high crime, open borders, high taxes…we are the party of the American worker, the American family, and we are the party of the American dream.”

The president did have one word of praises for Democrats – he thanks them for helping to stop an impeachment effort in the House this afternoon. The House stopped the bill by a 332-95 vote, which Trump termed “a slaughter.” .

“Many of those people were Democrats and I want to thank them because they did the right thing for our country,” said Trump.