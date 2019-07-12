Trump Labor Secretary Acosta Resigns Amid Epstein Plea Deal Fallout

Embattled Labor Secretary Alex Acosta said Friday he will resign amid controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein plea deal in a sex crimes case a decade ago.

Acosta had faced intense criticism for cutting a deal for Epstein when he was U.S. attorney for southern Florida.

Acosta made the announcement to reporters while standing next to President Donald Trump outside the White House. Trump said that Acosta had called him Friday morning, and that it was Acosta’s decision to quit.

Billionaire financier Epstein has been charged with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy in a two-count indictment unsealed Monday in New York. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 2002 and 2005, with each charge carrying a penalty of a minimum ten years to life in prison.

Epstein is accused of abusing dozens of female minors at his Manhattan and Palm Beach, FL, homes and enlisting his victims to expand a network of possible targets, according to federal prosecutors.

Epstein is a politically-connected hedge fund manager, who’s been closely associated with former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II. Both Clinton and the British royal are said to have jetted around the globe on Epstein’s private plane, known as the “Lolita Express.”

The financier also has ties to President Trump, who was his neighbor in Palm Beach, Florida, and also reportedly flew on Epstein’s jet.