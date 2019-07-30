After a little more than a year on the job, Michael Clemente is out as CEO of Newsmax TV, a right-wing outlet frequently in step with President Donald Trump.

Clemente, a TV news veteran who became CEO in the spring of 2018, will transition to a consulting role.

Newsmax Media, the TV network’s parent company, is run by Christopher Ruddy, a longtime Trump friend and confidante. Launched by Ruddy in 1998 as an alternative right-of-center voice, the network claims to reach 70 million U.S. homes. The landscape of cable and streaming has become cluttered in recent years, especially with news and politics coverage attracting a host of would-be rivals to Fox, CNN and MSNBC across the political spectrum.

Clemente oversaw programming and day-to-day operations for the network. Before Newsmax, he spent seven years at Fox News as EVP of News. Previously he worked almost three decades at ABC News and two years at CNN.

At Fox, Clemente oversaw all news programming, including live events, breaking news, documentaries, and specials. He was EVP for the presidential primary debates during two major campaign cycles.

Mediaite had the first report of Clemente’s exit.