Season 3 of True Detective was well received, and star Mahershala Ali scored an Emmy nomination for his role as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. But what are the chances of Season 4?

HBO president of programming Casey Bloys provided a (slight) update at the TCA press tour on Wednesday. “I think Nic [Pizzolatto] has ideas, but I don’t think he’s landed on anything that he feels passionately about,” he said.

This echoes previous comments from Bloys, who said in February it would handle a potential fourth season the same way as it did with Season 3. He said earlier this year, “If Nic has an idea that he is excited about, we will talk about it but not rushing into anything.”

After a three-and-a-half year hiatus, the third season of Pizzolatto’s crime anthology series returned in January. The season told the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.

Stephen Dorff, Carmen Ejogo, Ray Fisher, Michael Greyeyes, Jon Tenney, Deborah Ayorinde, Rhys Wakefield, Sarah Gadon, Emily Nelson, Brandon Flynn, Michael Graziadei, Josh Hopkins, Jodi Balfour and Mamie Gummer co-starred. Pizzolatto was the sole writer of the third season with the exception of Episode 4, which he co-wrote with David Milch. He also directs alongside Daniel Sackheim and Jeremy Saulnier.

The third season scored nine Emmy nominations, with Ali securing one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, although it missed out on a limited series nom.