Location Shoots Halted As New Orleans Film Industry Girds For Tropical Storm Barry

The New Orleans film industry is battening down the hatches as Tropical Storm Barry bears down on the Louisiana coast.

“People aren’t shooting today or tomorrow on physical locations,” said Carroll Morton, director of Film New Orleans, the city’s film office. “They’re shifting over to soundstages. There’s been no real disruption yet, but we’re watching and waiting.”

Matthew Hinton/Shutterstock

The storm is expected to hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Parts of New Orleans already are underwater today as rain continues to pound the city. Streets, cars and hotel lobbies already are flooded in New Orleans’ famous French Quarter, with more downpours expected.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency, warning that the “entire coast of Louisiana is at play in this storm.”

Mayor Michael Yenni of Jefferson Parish — one of the coastal towns already under mandatory evacuation — said at a news conference today, “I encourage all staff and residents to take the time today and tomorrow morning to prepare for whatever this storm may bring.”

Said Morton: “We have 10 productions filming right now. We have a lot of work – mostly TV and streaming shows – and it’s been consistent.” Those shows include the fourth seasons of OWN’s Queen Sugar and USA Network’s Queen of the South, along with USA’s The Purge, which is shooting its second season.

