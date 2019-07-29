‘Trinkets’ Renewed For Second & Final Season By Netflix

Netflix has renewed YA series Trinkets for a 10-episode second and final season, with Sarah Goldfinger (Charmed) joining as new showrunner, for premiere in 2020.

Based on Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith‘s young adult novel, and written by Amy Andelson, Emily Meyer and Smith, Trinkets centers on three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria — Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), the grieving misfit; Moe (Kiana Madeira), the mysterious outsider; and Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell) the imperfect picture of perfection — who find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifters Anonymous meeting, and an unlikely friendship forms. They will find strength in one another as they negotiate family issues, high school drama and the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.

Cast also includes Odiseas Georgiadis, Henry Zaga, Brandon Butler, Larry Sullivan, October Moore, Larisa Oleynik, Joy Bryant, Lori Linden Ashby and Kat Cunning.

Andelson, Meyer and Smith executive produce with Goldfinger, Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens and Rebecca Glashow. Goldfinger takes over for Season 1 showrunner Linda Gase.

Watch the video announcement below.