Tribeca Film Festival Sets Dates For Its 19th Edition In 2020

The Tribeca Film Festival has confirmed its annual springtime edition will run from April 15 to 26.

The timing is on the early side for the festival. Many of its 18 previous editions have started in late-April and finished in the first couple of days in May.

Initially founded in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the festival has grown beyond its film roots to encompass TV, virtual reality, digital content, music, gaming and other realms. Many noted subsets of New York, including the worlds of fashion, art, design, technology, advertising and finance are also well-represented during the event.

Submissions for the 2020 Festival will open on August 19 via Tribeca’s website or FilmFreeway for feature and short films; episodic and online storytelling; virtual and immersive; and branded entertainment.

For the first time, feature films selected for the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival are eligible for the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. As in the past, recipients of Tribeca’s Best Narrative Short, Best Documentary Short and Best Animated Short awards will qualify for consideration in the Oscars’ shorts category.

Cara Cusumano, newly named festival director and VP of programming, leads the team putting together the event. She is joined by Artistic Director Frédéric Boyer; VP of Filmmaker Relations and Shorts Sharon Badal; Senior Programmers Liza Domnitz (features, TV, and online work), Loren Hammonds (immersive and features); Lucy Mukerjee (features); Programmers Ben Thompson (shorts); Ingrid Kopp (immersive); Shayna Weingast (panels and programs); and program advisors Paula Weinstein and Tammie Rosen.

“We never fail to be surprised and inspired by the boundless creativity of independent storytellers,” Cusumano said. “Discovering and showcasing their boundary-pushing work is truly what makes this Festival great, and we can’t wait to see what surprises are in store for us this year as 2020 submissions officially open.”