It was announced today at TCA that Amazon’s Transparent musical finale will drop on Sept. 27 on Prime.

For quite some time, Jill Soloway wanted to create a musical with her sister Faith, a writer and consulting producer on the show.

“What we went through over the past couple of years, we needed to find a new way to enter this story,” said Soloway at TCA today without specifically mentioning Jeffrey Tambor’s departure from the series in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

“This was our chance to heal together,” said Soloway, “every time we improvised, sang, or danced together, we were trying to work back to that holy belief of what was important.”

“Being a musical, rescued us from it being serious,” said Soloway.

Alexandra Billings, who plays Davina on the show, spoke about the series’ on-set spirituality, and how they were able to weather the storm in the wake of Tambor: “Any kind of cracking that happened during this show, and were many to go through, we did it together, because every human was there to help open a portal and be a beautiful example and to create more opportunities for other-ized people.”

“We were able to sail through because of the human experience of the show,” said Billings.

“Faith has been workshopping songs for the Soloway family saga, she has a residency at Joe’s Pub, and we dreamed of making a Broadway musical one day,” said Soloway.

“The songs come from a true story,” said Amy Landecker about Faith’s musical work on Transparent.

Said the Transparent creator to Deadline’s Dominic Patten today, “Before Transparent happened and even before my TV career happened, Faith and I were kind of chugging along in the world of improv and comedy, dreaming of creating a musical one day. As I’ve said in the past, when my parent very first came out to me, our first notion was to make a documentary musical, because art around Faith’s music has been our whole thing. In the past, we did plays with the Annoyance Theater in Chicago, called the Miss Vagina Pageant, and we did the Real Live Brady Bunch. Faith was kind of famous in the folk world for these other musicals she wrote called Jesus Has Two Mommies and Miss Folk America.“

The finale features returning cast including Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Shakina Nayfack, Trace Lysette, as well as a number of fan favorite characters returning for this special send-off. The series is executive produced by Jill Soloway, Faith Soloway, Andrea Sperling, and Joe Lewis.

Watch the trailer above.