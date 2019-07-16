Trailered Search Tool Connects Moviegoers With Tickets, Showtimes And Trailers

A new online search tool called Trailered aims to connect moviegoers with showtimes, trailers and tickets for all available films.

The free service is launching in the U.S. and Canada. While Fandango and others have long targeted the movie ticket buyer, building out additional offerings such as reviews, UK-based Powster, the company behind Trailered, says its solution is a more elegant one.

Based on the design concept of Trailered, would-be ticket buyers encounter less friction once they search for a film and a place to see it, the company says. Fandango is a ticketing partner of Trailered at launch. Users have the option of buying through Fandango or through a movie theater’s ticketing site.

“Until now, finding out where, when and what films are showing has tended to be a somewhat tedious and tricky discovery process. Trailered makes the entire journey a much more engaging, streamlined and simpler for moviegoers,” said Ste Thompson, CEO and Creative Director of Powster, the creative studio and production company that created the new service. “Trailered makes finding which movies are playing at theaters nearby an effortless user experience. Simply load the site, and press play on any trailer listed. Those trailers listed are the current films in the movie theater that you can view that same evening.”

In addition to its own productions, Powster says it has done projects for more than 150 movie distributors. The company’s website and LinkedIn page lists credits such as web design for films such as Girls Trip and Pitch Perfect 3., as well as localized websites for Star Wars in 25 countries.