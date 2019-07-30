Torrey DeVitto Signs With Abrams Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med) has signed with Abrams Artists Agency for representation in talent, commercials, and voiceover. The announcement was made Tuesday by agency partners Robert Attermann (CEO), Brian Cho (President and COO), and Adam Bold (Chairman).

DeVitto is known for her role as Dr. Natalie Manning in NBC’s Chicago Med, which was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year. DeVitto was previously seen as Maggie Hall in the final season of Lifetime’s Army Wives, Melissa Hastings in the ABC Family/Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, Dr. Meredith Fell in the CW’s The Vampire Diaries and Carrie in The CW drama One Tree Hill.

On the film front, DeVitto debuted in Starcrossed in 2005, and went on to appear in I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006), The Rite (2011), Green Flash (2008), Killer Movie (2008), Heber Holiday (2007), and Evidence (2013). She recently finished shooting Divertimento by director Keyvan Sheikhalishahi and can next be seen in Hallmark’s Write Before Christmas this November.

Also a violinist, DeVitto performed with the Tommy Davidson Band and played on Raphael Saadiq’s CD “Ray Ray” and on Stevie Nicks’ album “In Your Dreams”.

DeVitto is also represented by Insight Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.