‘The Night Manager’s Tom Hollander & ‘The Killing’s Sofie Gråbøl To Star In BBC’s Adaptation Of David Nicholls’ ‘Us’

The Night Manager star Tom Hollander and The Killing’s Sofie Gråbøl are to star in BBC One’s adaptation of David Nicholls’ novel Us.

The four-part series has finally begun filming after being initially commissioned in 2016. Wanderlust’s Nick Payne was initially attached to write but the adaptation is now being handled by original author Nicholls, who wrote Patrick Melrose, himself.

The cast is rounded out by Saskia Reeves (Luther), Tom Taylor (The Dark Tower), Iain De Caestecker (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) and Thaddea Graham (Curfew).

The series is produced by Doctor Foster producer Drama Republic and Bandstand Productions, which is run by Hollander and Hannah Pescod.

Hollander plays Douglas Petersen, who is blindsided when his wife Connie, played by Reeves, tells him that she’s not sure she wants to be married to him anymore. Agreeing to still go on their planned family grand tour of Europe, Douglas vows to win back the love of his wife and repair his troubled relationship with their son Albie, played by Taylor.

Us, which was first published in 2014, is executive produced by Greg Brenman and Roanna Benn for Drama Republic, Hollander and Pescod for Bandstand Productions, Jo McClellan for BBC One and Nicholls. It is directed by Lisa Siwe (Temple) and distributed internationally by BBC Studios. Filming will take place in London, Amsterdam, Venice, Barcelona and Paris.

Nicholls said, “It’s a huge thrill to see the novel come to life, and with such a wonderful cast and production team. We want to make something funny, touching and beautiful, to really explore marriage and family life, all against this incredible backdrop.”

Hollander and Pescod said, “We are delighted to be working with Drama Republic and the great David Nicholls in bringing his beautiful novel to BBC One. The trials of the Petersens will strike a chord with many – a family tale for our times.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, added, “We feel so honoured to be bringing David’s beautiful novel to BBC One and to have the brilliant Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves playing the leading roles. We are thrilled to work with David and Drama Republic once again and also with Bandstand Productions on their debut drama for the BBC.”