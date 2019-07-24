‘Animal Kingdom’ Renewed For Fifth Season As Ellen Barkin-Fronted TNT Crime Drama Continues To Nab Viewers

Ellen Barkin-fronted crime drama Animal Kingdom has nabbed a fifth season on WarnerMedia’s TNT.

The series, which stars Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family, continues to grow its fanbase via the cable network, reaching nearly 18M for its fourth season across all platform. The broadcaster said that the series is one of this year’s top ten cable dramas for viewers aged 18 to 49 in L+7 data.

The fourth season has seen Emily Deschanel join in a recurring role as Angela, a friend of the dead mother of J, played by Finn Cole, and a recovering junkie who tries to snake her way back into the family’s good graces. Barkin remains as the matriarch with Leila George starring as a young Smurf in flashbacks to show how her and her original crew started it all.

Elsewhere, Pope, played by Shawn Hatosy, is becoming increasingly unhinged and has found new and dangerous ways to deal with his anger, while J continues to scheme about how to take over the family business, Craig, played by Ben Robson, plots one of their most difficult heists and Deran, played by Jake Weary, is worried about his future with Adrian, played by Spencer Treat Clark.

The drama, which is originally based on David Michod’s 2010 Australian feature film, is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Wells and Eliza Clark serve as executive producers on the series, which was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco. Michod and Liz Watts, who produced the feature, also serve as exec producers.