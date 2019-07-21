DC Universe’s Titans, the first original live-action series to launch on the subscription service, has set its Season 2 premiere date: Friday, September 6. It was unveiled Saturday at Comic-Con during the streamer’s two-hour event at the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton Bayfront.

Titans follows the superhero squad led by Batman’s former sidekick, Robin (Brenton Thwaites), and includes Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft) and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter). It also features Curran Walters as Jason Todd, the “replacement” Robin after the original Dynamic Duo parted ways.

Game of Thrones star Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne, Esai Morales as Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke the Terminator, and Natalie Gumede as Mercy Graves, the bodyguard of Lex Luthor, are also aboard for the second season.

The premiere date news comes the same week as special effects coordinator Warren Appleby was killed at his Toronto studio while testing an effect for the upcoming season. Production was shut down after the accident that occurred Thursday.

Titans is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter and Greg Walker. The series is based on the incarnation of the team created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Perez and introduced in 1980 in the pages of DC Comics Presents and The New Teen Titans.