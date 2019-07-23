‘Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready’ To Premiere In August On Netflix

Tiffany Haddish’s curated stand-up comedy special, featuring six comedians personally chosen by the Girls Trip star, will begin streaming globally on Netflix next month, the streamer announced today.

The actress and comedian will host Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, with each half-hour episode executive produced by Haddish, Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz. You can watch Haddish’s date announcement below.

The collection of specials features comics Chaunté Wayans (50 Shades of Black), April Macie (Snoop Dogg’s Bad Girls of Comedy), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Last Comic Standing), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam) and Marlo Williams (BET’s ComicView).

Haddish shares a history with each of the six comedians after working together in the stand-up scene or on television. She believes the industry often excludes women, people of color, and LGBTQ performers and as such wants to put this diverse group of comedians in the spotlight.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready premieres August 13. It’s produced by Push It Productions, the company run by Sykes and Hurwitz, along with She Ready Productions.