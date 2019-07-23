Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Broadway’s ‘Tina’ Musical Finds Its Ike Turner In ‘The Last O.G.’ Co-Star Daniel J. Watts

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Toronto Unveils Star-Power Lineup: Hanks, Phoenix, Murphy, Streep, More

Read the full story

‘Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready’ To Premiere In August On Netflix

Netflix

Tiffany Haddish’s curated stand-up comedy special, featuring six comedians personally chosen by the Girls Trip star, will begin streaming globally on Netflix next month, the streamer announced today.

The actress and comedian will host Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, with each half-hour episode executive produced by Haddish, Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz. You can watch Haddish’s date announcement below.

The collection of specials features comics Chaunté Wayans (50 Shades of Black), April Macie (Snoop Dogg’s Bad Girls of Comedy), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Last Comic Standing), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam) and Marlo Williams (BET’s ComicView).

Haddish shares a history with each of the six comedians after working together in the stand-up scene or on television. She believes the industry often excludes women, people of color, and LGBTQ performers and as such wants to put this diverse group of comedians in the spotlight.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready premieres August 13. It’s produced by Push It Productions, the company run by Sykes and Hurwitz, along with She Ready Productions.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad