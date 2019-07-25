‘Three Women’ Drama From Lisa Taddeo Based On Her Book Gets Showtime Series Commitment

EXCLUSIVE: One of the hottest books of the summer is heading to television. In a bidding war, Showtime has landed Three Women, a drama based on Lisa Taddeo’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling nonfiction book, with a series commitment, I have learned.

Taddeo will write and executive produce the adaptation of her book, which tells the true story of three American women who suffered private and/or public backlash for their sexual desires. Like the book — whose protagonists are a mother in her 30s who rekindles a flame with her high school sweetheart when her husband refuses physical affection, a 23-year-old woman who reports her former teacher for pursuing a sexual relationship with her when she was 17, and a restaurant owner whose husband and business partner picks out her experimental sexual partners — the series will take a multigenerational approach. It will revolve around women in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

Because the book has been attracting so much interest — it remains in the Top 5 of NYT’s bestseller list for nonfiction books — the pursuit of its rights was highly competitive; I hear there were about 20 feature and TV offers. There are a number of A-list actresses interested in playing one of the roles.

For Showtime, this marks a return to a subject matter it previously explored with the praised drama series Masters of Sex. The premium network declined comment on the latest deal.

Published by Simon & Schuster this summer, Three Women is Taddeo’s debut nonfiction book. It took her a decade to research, report and write it, with Taddeo often moving to the towns of her subjects to achieve complete authenticity.

Taddeo’s fiction has been published in or is forthcoming from Granta, The Sewanee Review, CQR, Notre Dame Review, NER, The Sun Magazine and Esquire magazine, among others. Her nonfiction has been published in Esquire, New York Magazine, Elle Magazine, The New York Observer, Glamour Magazine and The Sun Magazine.

Taddeo is a two-time recipient of the Pushcart Prize (2017, 2019). She is the winner of the William Holodnok fiction prize and the winner of the 2017 Florence Engel Randall Award in fiction. She is currently working on her next two books — a debut novel and a collection of short stories.

Taddeo is repped by ICM Partners.