This Week In Music: Grocery Girl Discovered In The Aisles By Top Manager

STARDOM AT THE STORE: The myth used to be that Schwab’s Drugstore was Hollywood’s place to be discovered. But in London, a grocery store recently served the same purpose.

Singer/songwriter Karina Ramage has been signed by Dan Glatman, the music exec behind British boy band Blue. He claims the serendipitous signing came about when was in the Waitrose store in the West Hampstead section of London. There he noticed Ramage carrying a guitar. She had just arrived for her shift, but the unusual circumstance of carrying a guitar attracted Glatman’s attention.

Ramage told Glatman she was a part-time busker. He asked for a sample, and captured her performing her own song, Wasteland. He posted the song online and then told her he wanted to be her manager. She is now signed with him and they are searching for a record label. And the grocery store is searching for a new employee.

FAREWELL: Music executive Gary LeMel, who was behind the biggest soundtrack ever with The Bodyguard, has passed at age 80. A well-regarded music executive, LeMel had his own singing career, releasing albums distributed on Blue Note, Concord and Atlantic. Also passing: Lauren Valencia, who managed My Chemical Romance and Grimes. She died this week from cancer.

TAYLOR SHADE: Amazon Prime offered Taylor Swift and friends in an all-female concert celebrating Prime Day. But the real story was whether Swift would speak on her ongoing controversy with manager Scooter Braun, who now owns her early catalog thanks to his purchase of her former label. The verdict? Mixed, with some hearing veiled insults, others insisting it was a normal show.

R.KELLY ARRESTED: Two new federal indictments charge the embattled singer with making child pornography, obstructing justice, and other crimes relating to sex with underage girls. He’s also accused of bribing the family of a girl seen in a sex tape to keep silent.

CASH HER OUTSIDE: Danielle Bregoli, who has built a solid career as Bhad Bhabie based on her defiant Dr. Phil appearance where she uttered the immortal, “Cash me outside, how ‘bout that?” has signed a publishing deal with Pulse Music Group that could be worth as much as $1 million.

CRUSING FOR SOME MUSIC: Alphabet’s Waymo self-driving taxis are offering ad-free music streaming through its Google Play Music streaming service. The idea is to entice more use of the vehicles. It is now testing the service in the greater Phoenix areas.