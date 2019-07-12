‘This Is Us’ Co-Showrunners Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger Launch New 20th TV-Based Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger are expanding their relationship with 20th Century Fox TV, forming new studio-based production company The Walk-Up Company as part of their continuing overall deal. They’ve also named former Comedy Central exec Adam Londy as head of development.

“20th has believed in us since the very beginning – they gave us our first professional writing job and offered us a blind script deal when we literally had no idea what that term meant,” said Aptaker and Berger. “We are beyond excited to be expanding our relationship with Dana, Craig, Carolyn, Howard and their exceptional teams. We’ve brought on the wonderful Adam Londy to spearhead our development and plan to use this opportunity to bring heartfelt, funny, human stories into the world.”

Aptaker and Berger will continue as co-showrunners with Dan Fogelman on NBC’s flagship drama series This Is Us and develop projects for the studio. They are also Executive Producers on the upcoming Disney + series Love, Simon. Prior to This Is Us, the duo wrote for half-hour series such as Fox’s Grandfathers, NBC’s About a Boy, and ABC’s The Neighbors. On the feature side, Aptaker and Berger adapted the screenplay for Love, Simon, directed by Greg Berlanti, which was recently released by Fox 2000.

“Isaac and Elizabeth are beautiful writers who have already accomplished so much, whether it be serving as co-showrunners with Dan [Fogelman] on our crown jewel This Is Us or writing the screenplay to Love, Simon, which will now become its own series for us, said Carolyn Cassidy, 20th Century Fox TV President of Creative Affairs. “When they told us they wanted to form a company and expand their development efforts even further, the answer was an enthusiastic ‘yes, please!’ We’re happy to support them and the talented Adam Londy is an excellent choice to lead the charge.”

Londy most recently served as Vice President, Talent and Development at Comedy Central where he was responsible for developing series for the network as well as overseeing projects through production. He was a key player in the development and launch of the critically acclaimed Corporate, the WGA nominated The Jim Jefferies Show, as well as the upcoming series Awkwafina.

Prior to joining Comedy Central, Londy had been working as a development executive at Temple Hill Entertainment, the production company responsible for The Fault In Our Stars, First Man and the hugely successful Twilight franchise.

He started his career as an assistant in the television division of Creative Artists Agency.