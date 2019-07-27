‘Them’: Deborah Ayorinde & Ashley Thomas To Star In Amazon Anthology Series From Lena Waithe

Deborah Ayorinde (Luke Cage) and Ashley Thomas (Salvation) are set to headline Them: Covenant, the first season of the anthology horror series from executive producer Lena Waithe and writer and executive producer Little Marvin. The project, from Vertigo Entertainment and Sony Pictures TV, has a two-season straight-to-series order.

Written by Little Marvin, the 1953-set Them: Covenant centers on Alfred and Lucky Emory (Ayorinde and Thomas), who decide to move their family from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood. The family’s home on a tree-lined, seemingly idyllic street becomes ground zero where malevolent forces both real and supernatural threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Little Marvin executive produces with Waithe, along with Roy Lee, Miri Yoon and Michael Connolly of Vertigo Entertainment. Sony Pictures TV, which has a deal with Vertigo, is the studio.