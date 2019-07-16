‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’ Immersive Theater Experience Reveals London Venue

Immersive theater and alternative cinema experiences have been all the rage in recent years thanks to canny producers such as Punchdrunk and Secret Cinema. The latest buzzed-about production in this space is based on a familiar Hollywood movie.

UK immersive theater experience The Wolf Of Wall Street will take place in a 2000sq metre property in London’s financial district, it was revealed today.

The show, which is due to world-premiere this fall, will take place in a Liverpool Street location spanning four floors and 25 rooms decked out to represent the world of infamous 1990s New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, whose flamboyant life was depicted by Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s movie of the same name.

A cast of 16 will play multiple characters as featured in Belfort’s memoirs, from his Stratton Oakmont players to the FBI, placing audiences into a world of greed, power and excess.

Producers are Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook whose current shows also include Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical in the West End and Amelie The Musical UK Tour and in the West End.

Other than its theme, the production has no connection to the producers or backers of Scorsese’s movie, which has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons, recently. The movie’s producer Riza Aziz earlier this month pleaded not guilty in a major money laundering case.

The new production, adapted and directed by Alexander Wright, director of the same producers’ immersive show The Great Gatsby, will preview from 5 September 2019. As demand has surged for this kind of entertainment, so have prices. Tickets start at a hefty £60 ($75).

UK theater actor Oliver Tilney will play Belfort with Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty as his wife Nadine, and James Bryant as his right-hand man Danny. The full cast also comprises Charlotte Brown, Caroline Colomei, Ivy Corbin, Alan Devally, Sam Donnelly, Fia Houston Hamilton, Samuel Hunt, Naail Ishaq, Andrew Macbean, Olivia Marcus, Jack Matthew, Razak Osman and Gail Sixsmith.

The company and the creative and production teams comprises a 50/50 male/female balance with 47% from a BAME background.