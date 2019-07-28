‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Calls Trump “Racist Moron” Over Baltimore Comments

“The Wire” creator David Simon unloaded on President Donald Trump Saturday, after the president called Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” while criticizing Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Simon, a former Baltimore Sun reporter, documented life in Baltimore over five seasons of his HBO series. While the critically-acclaimed drama didn’t exactly paint Charm City in a positive light with its brazen drug dealing, out-of-control violence and rampant political corruption, Simon pushed back against Trump by calling him a “race-hating fraud.”

“If this empty-suit, race-hating fraud had to actually visit West Baltimore for five minutes and meet any of the American citizens who endure there, he’d wet himself,” Simon tweeted.

The Emmy-winning writer continued to tweet about the issue throughout the day.

“The president is ‘literally’ a simplistic, racist moron. I am ‘literally’ the guy writing stuff about the last century of U.S. policy, about the drug war and mass incarceration, about Brown v. and white flight, about all of modern U.S. history to which your kind stays mute,” he replied to someone who described Baltimore as a “sh**hole.”

Baltimore-gate erupted when Trump attacked Rep. Cummings on Twitter.

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

“As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” Trump added in a second tweet.

Former first lady Michelle Obama also weighed in on Trump’s Baltimore comments. She didn’t directly address POTUS, but she did post a video on Twitter to shine a spotlight on a positive aspect of the city. The clip shows off Baltimore’s Lethal Ladies — a local STEP team she watched perform in 2017.

In honor of National Dance Day today, Mrs. Obama wrote: “I’m so proud of you all — and everyone who’s dancing today!”