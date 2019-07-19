During The Walking Dead panel, executive producer Gale Ann Hurd revealed that Thora Birch (Ghost World, American Beauty) and Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers) will be joining the cast of the AMC zombie series.

Birch will be playing a character named Gamma who is a member of the Whisperers who is wildly protective of Alpha. Carroll will be playing a character named Virgil who Hurd said encounters the group but is “desperately trying to get home to his family.” Hurd adds, “We look forward to sharing their stories and these fine actors with you.”

The announcement was made during the panel that debuted the October 6 premiere date for season 10 as well as a trailer. Hurd was joined on Hall H stage by showrunner Angela Kang as well as fellow executive producers Robert Kirkman, Dave Alpert and Greg Nicotero. Stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Ryan Hurst, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Avi Nash, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura, and Cailey Fleming also took the stage to talk about the zombie series.

In addition, Hardwick said that AMC will kick off 10 weeks of Walking Dead season 10 reveals leading up to the October 6 premiere.