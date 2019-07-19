The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang took the stage in Hall H with executive producers Robert Kirkman, Dave Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero. Later on, stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Ryan Hurst, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Avi Nash, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura, and Cailey Fleming to talk about the zombie series — and the season 10 premiere date. AMC will debut its new season on October 6, as revealed on their official Twitter account.

In addition, Hardwick said that AMC will kick off 10 weeks of Walking Dead season 10 reveals leading up to the October 6 premiere.

The season 9 finale titled “The Storm” was directed by Nicotero and written by Kang and Matthew Negrete. It saw Michonne (Gurira), Daryl (Reedus), Carol (McBride), Ezekiel (Payton)and most of the Survivors reeling from the massacre of “The Calm Before,” as they battle a raging blizzard and splintering divisions – and a mysterious voice that suddenly breaks through the silence.

The season was a reset of sorts, deviating from the comics and jolting the narrative with the loss of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). There was also big time jump, a dramatic shift in technology, the introduction of the Samantha Morton-led Whisperers, the killing of Tom Payne’s Jesus and the adaption of one of the most iconic moments from the comics with the beheading of 10 characters the penultimate episode of season 9.