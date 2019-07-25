‘Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln Joins Naomi Watts In ‘Penguin Bloom’

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln has joined Naomi Watts in Penguin Bloom, the Glendyn Ivin-directed adaptation of the bestseller written by Bradley Trevor Greive. Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps wrote the script and production begins in Sydney, Australia in August.

Watts is producing alongside Emma Cooper and Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky.

Set on Sydney’s northern beaches, Penguin Bloom is the true story of a unique little bird that saves a family. Cameron and Sam Bloom and their three boys were an everyday family until a shocking, near-fatal accident left Sam paralyzed. She fell from a balcony while on holiday in Thailand, and was left paralyzed from the chest down. As the family struggled to adjust to her new situation, an unlikely ally entered their lives in the form of an injured Magpie chick which the Bloom clan called Penguin. The wild bird became a mascot for the family. The book was published in the U.S. under the title Penguin The Magpie.

Watts plays Sam Bloom, and Lincoln, in a role that is closer to his turn in Love Actually than The Walking Dead, plays Cameron Bloom, who took the pictures that illustrate the bestselling book. Director Ivin helmed The Cry and Safe Harbor. The Blooms will be exec producers on the film along with Ricci Swart.

Said the producers: “We were all captivated by this heart-warming story of resilience, the power of family and hope. We’re thrilled to have the supremely talented Andrew Lincoln on board to bring the Bloom’s story to audiences around the world.”

Pic is partly financed by Screen Australia with support from Create NSW. ANZ distribution by Roadshow. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide rights.

Lincoln will reprise his role as Rick Grimes in the forthcoming films spun off The Walking Dead. He’s repped by CAA and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin and attorney Geoffry Oblath. Watts shoots this as she is starring in the prequel to Game Of Thrones. She can currently be seen playing Gretchen Carlson in Showtime’s Roger Ailes saga, The Loudest Voice and after that starring in Luce and The Wolf Hour.