‘The Voice’ Coach Blake Shelton On Adam Levine: “We All Knew He Was Ready To Make A Move”

Blake Shelton claims he wasn’t that surprised when Adam Levine decided he would no longer be a coach on NBC’s The Voice.

“I think we all knew, on the inside of the show, that he was ready to make a move,” Shelton said on Entertainment Tonight. “For a guy like Adam, who is just-he’s the most ADD person I think I’ve met-for him to have even done it as long as he did without wanting to move on to the next thing, is amazing. But I know he’s happy with his decision. Doesn’t mean I am, or any of us [are happy], but at least they were able to soften the blow a little bit and bring Gwen back.”

Gwen, of course, is Shelton’s real-life squeeze Gwen Stefani, who returns to the show as a coach for Season 17. Stefani was a coach on season 7, 9 and 12, and began her romance with Shelton on the series after both were going through break-ups.

Shelton says he was late in learning about her comeback

“By the time I found out what was going on, which was only about 12 hours before the announcement, they had already reached out to Gwen’s camp and said, ‘Look, Adam’s decided he’s gonna move on, we’re ready for Gwen if she’s in,'” Shelton said.

“I’m like, trying to get in the middle of this, literally, I got on the phone with one of the NBC executives, and I was saying, ‘Hey man, if Adam’s gonna do this, we have got to-‘ and before I could even finish my sentence, she said, ‘Blake, it’s done. What are you doing?’ And I went, ‘Oh, okay. Perfect!'”