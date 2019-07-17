BritBox Acquires BBC’s Kelly Macdonald-Fronted Crime ‘The Victim’ To Anchor Fall Slate

BritBox has acquired BBC One’s Kelly Macdonald-fronted crime drama The Victim as the anchor of its forthcoming fall slate.

The four-part STV Studios-produced series will air exclusively on the SVOD service, which is run by BBC Studios and ITV. It was created by The Man In The High Castle writer Rob Williams and is co-funded and internationally distributed by Sky Vision.

Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald plays Anna Dean, a Scottish mother whose nine-year old boy was murdered fifteen years ago by a 13-year old. Years later, having campaigned to be told of the killer’s new identity she is accused of revealing his new name online. Rising actor James Harkness, who had small roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Darkest Hour and Phantom Thread, plays Craig Myers, who is attacked after Macdonald’s Dean accuses him of being the child killer. Misfits and The Level star Karla Crome plays his wife Rebecca, while Four Weddings and a Funeral star John Hannah, who previously starred in BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, plays D.I. Steven Grover, the detective in charge of the case.

The drama, which aired on BBC One earlier this year, is set in Edinburgh and Greenock, within Scotland’s unique legal system and is told through the eyes of the plaintiff and the accused, offering a surprising and twisting perspective on who is really ‘the victim’. It is directed by Niall MacCormick (The Long Walk to Finchley), produced by Jenny Frayn and executive produced by STV’s Sarah Brown and Rob Williams and Elizabeth Kilgarriff and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC.

“In the content-driven world of streaming it is imperative to find programming that is equal parts thrilling and thought-provoking,” said Soumya Sriraman, President of BritBox. “The Victim goes beyond your typical mystery and introduces a psychological element that will get audiences talking as they watch each episode.”