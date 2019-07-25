‘The Sopranos’: HBO Boss On Rebooting Iconic Drama Following Prequel Movie

The Sopranos creator David Chase is returning to New Jersey with The Many Saints of Newark, a feature prequel to his groundbreaking TV series The Sopranos that Alan Taylor is directing for New Line.

With Chase revisiting some of the beloved characters from the Emmy-winning series, including Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, would HBO team with Chase to expand the 1960s world he is building in the movie into a TV series?

Shutterstock; HBO

“I keep saying ‘never say never’,” HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys told Deadline at TCA. “There are no plans, there is no discussions about it, but (Michael) is a really good actor, we had him on The Deuce. There is nothing on the table at the moment but I will stay open.”

Michael Gandofini, who plays the future New Jersey organized crime family boss in The Many Saints of Newark, had been gaining experience and had a breakout turn on the HBO period drama series The Deuce.

The ensemble drama The Many Saints of Newark focuses on Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), a mentor to young Tony as his own father, Johnny Boy, was grooming his son on a pathway to organized crime prominence. There are expected to be call-backs and shout-outs to numerous other series characters in the film, which is set in the earlier time period.

The Sopranos was HBO’s first signature drama, a mega ratings and critical hit which drew massive ratings during its six-season run and earned a slew of awards, including two best drama series Emmys.

Anthony D’Alessandro contributed to this report.