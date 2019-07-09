‘The Society’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Netflix has picked up a second season of YA drama series The Society for premiere in 2020. Production is set to begin later this year.

Created by Chris Keyser and starring Kathryn Newton, The Society is described as a modern take on Lord of the Flies. It follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town without any trace of their parents. Their newfound freedom will be fun… but it will also be very dangerous. As they struggle to figure out what has happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive.

In addition to Newton, the cast includes Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacquies Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan and Grace Victoria Cox.

Chris Keyser will return as showrunner, and continue to executive produce alongside Marc Webb.

Watch the renewal announcement below.