During their panel at Comic-Con, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo talked about a lot including Avengers: Endgame, but a considerable amount of panel was dedicated to their company AGBO and their slate of projects — including their upcoming adaptation of Magic: The Gathering at Netflix.

The Russo Brothers said they grew up playing Magic and the adaptation was inevitable for them. The project may be animated, but Joe Russo teased that the series may grow into something else.

“It’s an animated project with the potential to spin it off into live-action,” said Joe Russo. “It’s a game we love — we’re geeks and love Magic:The Gathering and we’re excited to tell stories with it.”

In addition to Magic, the Russo Brothers talked about a mix of projects that are outside of the comic book world. In fact, they admitted that they were hunting down things that they loved from their childhood to make into films and projects.

They talked about their version of The Thomas Crown Affair with Michael B. Jordan and how they are putting their own spin to it. They also talked about their adaptation of the “hauntingly beautiful graphic novel” The Electric State as well as the cult indie comic Grim Jack. They also are set to do an iteration of Battle of the Planets, which they will be producing. No word whether it will be live-action or animated, but they said if they were directing it would be the former.