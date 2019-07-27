Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told the TCA corps Saturday that no further seasons are being planned at the moment for Matt Weiner’s anthology series The Romanoffs or Nic Winding Refn’s cop noir series Too Old to Die Young.

Weiner’s series, about people who are descendants of the famed Russian royal family, didn’t hit a a cultural zeitgeist like his Emmy-winning Mad Men, which rebirthed retro ’60s fashion trends. While The Romanoffs earned a PGA Award for limited series, it scored zero Emmy noms last week. Episodes were long, clocking around 2 hours in running time.

Too Old to Die Young, which follows Miles Teller as a corrupt cop as he traverses the Southwest, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where Refn declared his love for telling his stories via an episodic streaming format after its screening in the Palais. One TCA press member pointed out this morning how Amazon hid the series on its Prime homepage. Salke said the series was pushed heavily to Prime customers in Europe, where Refn’s fan base resides.

“We’re happy with the show and I’ve been texting with Nic Refn this week,” said Salke, who said there’s no harm, no foul with the filmmaker.