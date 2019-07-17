‘The Resident’: Morris Chestnut Joins Fox Medical Drama

Paging Dr. Chestnut, Dr. Morris Chestnut — you’re wanted on the set. The Rosewood alum has joined the cast of The Resident, Fox’s medical drama starring Matt Czuchry.

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, The Resident also stars Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Glenn Morshower. In the upcoming season, Red Rock Mountain Medical has taken control of Chastain Memorial Hospital. The doctors are faced with their hardest fight yet against the corrupting influence of money in health care. As each new case enters the hospital, this justice league of courageous young physicians will put their futures and careers on the line to stop “profit over patients.”

The Resident Fox

Chestnut will play Dr. Barrett Cain, an intimidating neurosurgeon hired by Red Rock Medical to turn around Chastain’s finances. Cain believes himself to be a superman physician, capable of curing crippling diseases. He’s charming when he wants to be but utterly ruthless in his quest for money and power. His ability to exact swift revenge on any who oppose him will put the good doctors at Chastain in jeopardy.

Chestnut most recently toplined NBC drama The Enemy Within opposite Jennifer Carpenter. He also starred for two seasons on the Fox medical drama Rosewood and played a trauma doctor on Showtime’s Nurse Jackie. His other recent credits include Goliath, Legends and features When the Bough Breaks, The Perfect Guy and Heist. Also known for Think Like a Man, Boyz N the Hood and the Best Man films, the actor is repped by WME and Link Entertainment.

The Resident returns in the fall on a new night — airing at 8 p.m. Tuesdays on Fox.